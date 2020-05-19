2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new recoveries reported in Hartley County

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting two new positive COVID-19 cases and two new recoveries.
As of May 19, 12 Hartley County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and five recoveries.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 3,868 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 18
- Deaf Smith County: 130
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 91
- Hansford County: 16
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 567
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 26
- Potter County: 2,193
- Randall County: 616
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,041 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 49
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 325
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 356
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 57 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 6
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 776 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 752
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 322 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 322
There are 76 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 41
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 27
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
