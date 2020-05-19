Honor graduating high school seniors with banners displayed in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Loved ones can honor their graduating high school seniors with banners that will hang in downtown Amarillo.
Center City of Amarillo is recognizing the class of 2020 with a senior banner.
Families can buy a customized banner with a picture of their senior that will be installed on the light poles in downtown Amarillo in June and July.
“We know the COVID-19 crisis has changed the senior year experience for every graduate," said Beth Duke, executive director at Center City. "This is one unique way that families can honor their senior and raise funds for our downtown projects.”
Along with the senior picture, the banner will also include the high school and their name.
The banner, created by SkyRite Sign Co., will be able to be kept after it is displayed in Center City.
The cost is $100.
To purchase a banner, go here.
