Help police identify suspects in Amarillo College burglary

Help police identify suspects in Amarillo College burglary
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | May 19, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 9:13 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police need your help identifying suspects after an Amarillo College building was burglarized earlier this month.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on May 8, authorities learned that two suspects had burglarized a building on the campus of Amarillo College on South Washington Street.

The suspects left with various audio and visual equipment and hand tools.

However, the two suspects left photo evidence:

(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on the burglary or the suspects, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could an earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.