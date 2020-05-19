Help police identify suspects in Amarillo College burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police need your help identifying suspects after an Amarillo College building was burglarized earlier this month.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on May 8, authorities learned that two suspects had burglarized a building on the campus of Amarillo College on South Washington Street.
The suspects left with various audio and visual equipment and hand tools.
However, the two suspects left photo evidence:
If you have any information on the burglary or the suspects, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could an earn a reward of up to $1,000.
