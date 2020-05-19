Hansford County Hospital District confirms additional case of COVID-19

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hansford County.
The Hansford County Hospital District posted the update, which shows one new cases in the county.
There have been eight recoveries and two deaths.
There are no pending tests.
There are 3,869 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 18
- Deaf Smith County: 130
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 91
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 567
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 26
- Potter County: 2,193
- Randall County: 616
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,041 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 49
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 325
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 356
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 57 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 6
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 76 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 41
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 27
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 808 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 784
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 364 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 364
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.