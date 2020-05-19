Free drive-up COVID-19 testing available for Union County May 26

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Health and Union County General Hospital has announced they will offer drive-up screening for COVID-19 Tuesday, May 26.
You do not need to make an appointment or meet screening criteria to be tested. Testing is open to all residents while supplies last.
Testing will be conducted at the National Guard Armory, 25 Air Park Street in Clayton from 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.
You must remain in your vehicle throughout the entire process.
The testing process is free to all residents, however if you do have insurance it is asked that you bring your insurance card with you.
