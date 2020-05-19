First Alert: Strong to severe storms bringing large hail and strong winds Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We have all the ingredients coming together on Wednesday for a round of strong to severe storms to impact a large part of the area.
The main concerns will be with large hail and strong winds.
Although we can never rule out the possibility of a tornado, that threat is fairly low.
Heavy rain and dangerous lightning will also be possible.
Storms are expected to form between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and last into the Eastern Panhandle through 10:00 p.m., with the skies clearing from west to east.
