Chris Stapleton Lubbock concert pushed back to 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Chris Stapleton concert originally scheduled to take place inside the United Supermarkets Arena in October will now be pushed back one year.
The new date for Stapleton’s Lubbock stop of the All American Road Show tour will be Oct. 28, 2021. The original show date was Oct. 22 of this year.
Stapleton announced on Monday his entire tour has been postponed and rescheduled for next year.
“We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority,” Stapleton wrote on social media.
Two specific tour dates are being worked out right now, a show in Globe Life Field in Arlington and Wrigley Field in Chicago. Those new dates will be announced as soon as possible.
For the show in Lubbock, the U.S.A will email ticket-holders directly with details on the new date. The tickets will be honored for the new date and those who cannot make it will have the opportunity to request a refund through livenation.com/refund.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times,” Stapleton wrote on social media. “We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music.”
