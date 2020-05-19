Chances of Storms in the west

Amarillo will once again see a pleasant morning as temperatures should only drop into the upper-50′s by sunrise, and with ample moisture in the atmosphere, it’ll help keep our temperatures from getting too hot this afternoon as we reach a daytime high of about 89 degrees. That moisture in our area will be lifted on the dry line this afternoon and evening, bringing slight chances of rain to the western portions of the area. Right now, chances for more widespread storms look more promising for Wednesday, but it’s still worth keeping in mind the storms that could form today have the potential to be severe.