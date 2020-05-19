Chance for storms...

The dry line will become active for the next couple of afternoons and evenings with a chance for a few strong storms in the area. The afternoon heat will help with the formation of a few strong storms with hail and strong winds the primary threats but being the Texas panhandle in May we never rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado although that threat is fairly low. Storms will be isolated today and tonight but a bit more numerous for Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s along with SE winds of 10-20 mph. We may see a few more storms in the area on Thursday but mainly to the east of the Amarillo area.