AFD, CFD experiencing difficulties bringing on new firefighters amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One significant impact resulting from the pandemic is the way local fire departments train and bring on new staff.
Amarillo’s Fire Department is currently experiencing a hiring freeze which won’t allow them to hire new staff until the City of Amarillo sees a turn around economically.
“They have to find out when the economy starts turning around, them opening everything back up, numbers should start looking better as far as revenue coming into the city," said Cody Snyder, PIO captain for Amarillo Fire Department. "Fiscal year starts October 1st, which will be a new budget year. We’re hoping, by then, we will start being able to hire some new guys.”
Synder says not being able to hire anyone right now is hurting them, because they are building a new fire station. The AFD was looking to bring on 10 new firefighters to help man that station and its new fire truck.
“We have a new station being built at 34th and Washington and have a new truck being built for that station," Snyder said. "Currently, with us not being able to hire the 10 guys that we needed, there’s a chance we might not be able to man the new truck.”
Amarillo has three men in training who were hired prior to the start of COVID-19, but their training process had to be adjusted due to the virus.
“We’re kind of restricted to stuff we can do around here at the station, some small hand line movements," said Amarillo Fire Department Lieutenant Jose Garcia. "We’re not really able to get them on education tools right now, so we’re restricted to more medical and some of the smaller type calls.”
Canyon’s Fire Department has about 32 new volunteers being trained right now, and all of their training is now being conducted online.
“Since this whole thing started, our last in-house training was March 11, I do believe. That was the last time I was able to get all the guys together," said Canyon Fire Chief Vince Whitfill. "We’ve had some virtual trainings, we’ve had some Zoom meetings, things like that, and now we’re going to an online based training that they can get their hours and upkeep and all that they need to do.”
Whitfill says the online training is fine for acquiring the knowledge, but he’s hoping to get the trainees in the facility soon, because they will have to start doing hands-on training in order to complete the course.
