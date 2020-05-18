Watch Amarillo ISD virtual graduation celebration this Saturday on NewsChannel 10

“We wanted to do something very special to give our seniors the best send-off we can in a way that heralds their achievements and yet recognizes the unusual circumstances surrounding this important time in their lives,” said AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis. “We know the community is as proud of these graduates as we are. We’re thrilled to be able to offer seniors, their family, friends and the community a safe opportunity to be a part of this ceremony and celebrate with the Class of 2020.”