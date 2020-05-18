Watch Amarillo ISD virtual graduation celebration this Saturday on NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can celebrate Amarillo high school graduates on Saturday here on NewsChannel 10.
Amarillo ISD is partnering with us, KFDA NewsChannel 10, and KCIT-Fox 14 to honor Amarillo Independent School District’s class of 2020 with televised broadcasts of the special production, “AISD Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation Celebration.”
With many graduation ceremonies canceled because of social distancing guidelines, AISD wants to recreate the experience in a virtual way for graduates and their families.
The First Baptist Church of Amarillo has provided a stately setting downtown and AISD rolled out the red carpet lake week.
Graduates are invited to take part in a graduation walk.
Pictures will be taken of each senior student in their cap and gown.
“We wanted to do something very special to give our seniors the best send-off we can in a way that heralds their achievements and yet recognizes the unusual circumstances surrounding this important time in their lives,” said AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis. “We know the community is as proud of these graduates as we are. We’re thrilled to be able to offer seniors, their family, friends and the community a safe opportunity to be a part of this ceremony and celebrate with the Class of 2020.”
The event will be broadcasted on TV and livestreamed on our website on Saturday, May 23.
“NewsChannel 10 Media is honored to partner with West Texas A&M, Amarillo College, Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District to celebrate the success of our area seniors,” said NewsChannel 10 General Manager Brent McClure. “The 2020 seniors and their parents never could have imagined a year ending like this. We at NewsChannel 10 Media wanted to bring this to TV and live streaming to give the families a chance to gather in person or remotely enjoy this monumental time in history.”
It will also be on KCIT-Fox 14 at 11:00 a.m. and on their website.
High schools will appear in this order for all broadcasts: Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, Tascosa High School, Amarillo High School.
AISD is also hosting a graduation party all weekend long on their Facebook page.
