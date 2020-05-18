Warm Start to the Week

We’re kicking off our work week on a warmer note with a daytime high of about 90 degrees. We’re keeping our winds out of the south east which is bringing our dew points up into the mid-fifties, as well as suppressing our temperatures a bit, where if it was slightly drier, we could see mid to upper nineties across the area. We’re tracking slight chances for rain possibly Tuesday evening and Wednesday, but we’ll have to see what those days shape up to be like once we get a little closer.