Tracking more rain chances...

The heat and humidity have returned to the area making for a nice but stuffy afternoon. This same heat and humidity will return tomorrow helping to create the dry line to our west. This dry line will be responsible for firing off a few thunderstorms in the western half of the area and a few of those storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds. Especially to our NW. We have a better chance for a few storms on Wednesday but it will be slightly cooler with low to mid 80s. We will finish out the work week with sunny and warm temperatures.
