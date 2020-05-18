Several Texas Panhandle counties to reopen one week behind the rest of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today that Potter, Randall, Moore and Deaf Smith counties will reopen one week behind the rest of Texas.
This afternoon, Governor Abbott announced the next phase of reopening businesses in Texas.
However, five counties in the state will delay Phase Two of the reopening process for one week. Those counties are Randall, Potter, Moore, Deaf Smith and El Paso counties.
The governor says the one week delay is a temporary pause in the reopening process.
The announcement comes 18 days after the governor started Phase One of reopening the state, starting with restaurants, stores, movie theaters and malls opening at 25 percent capacity.
Then, barbershops and salons were allowed to reopen on May 8 under certain restrictions.
Today was the first day for gyms to open up following restrictions as well.
The next wave of reopening includes child care facilities opening immediately and bars opening Friday, May 22.
However, Randall, Potter, Moore, Deaf Smith and El Paso counties will remain at the current regulations for the next seven days.
“The city has been working diligently with the governor’s office in formulating and crafting a response to COVID-19,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “In a state the size of Texas, a one-size-fits-all policy does not always work. Keeping Amarillo and the community at the current reopening level for seven days is prudent and appropriate as we continue to address the spread of this illness in our community.”
Below is a list of businesses that can open under Phase Two of Governor Abbott’s plan. However, this plan will be delayed one week for the five counties mentioned earlier:
New, now in effect May 18, 2020:
- Child care centers
- Child care families
- Massage and personal-care, beauty services
- Massage and personal-care, beauty service customers
- Youth clubs
- Youth club participants
In effect May 22, 2020:
- Bars
- Bar patrons
- Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcasting, skating rinks
- Bowling, bingo, simulcasting, skating customers
- Rodeo/equestrian events
- Zoos, aquariums, natrual caverns
- Zoo, aquariam, natural cavern visitors
In effect May, 31, 2020:
- Day youth camp operators
- Day youth camp facilities
- Overnight youth camp operators
- Overnight youth camp facilities
- Professional sports without in-person spectators
- Youth sports operators
- Youth sports families
