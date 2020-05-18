Rain chances continue...

The humidity will stay with us for the overnight hours keeping our temps in the mid to upper 50s along with a 10-20 mph breezy. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s and since the dry line will be to the west we will see a slight chance for a few storms but mainly in the western 1/3 of the area. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler but still warm and humid with slightly better chances than on Tuesday. The rest of the week will likely be dry and hot.