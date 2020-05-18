Police investigating after man hit, killed Sunday night while crossing Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed last night while crossing East Amarillo Boulevard.
An Amarillo Police Department news release said Sunday about 9:31 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a person in the 4800 block of East Amarillo Boulevard.
Officers learned that 61-year-old Shan Gol Baw, of Amarillo, was crossing the boulevard not at a cross walk.
Police said he walked in front of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruse that was traveling east.
Baw was hit and died on the scene of the wreck due to his injuries.
An autopsy has been ordered.
No other injuries were reported.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.
