Overnight camping back open as Lake Meredith begins easing COVID-19 restrictions

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Overnight camping at Lake Meredith is back open.
In response to national state and local health guidelines, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area temporarily closed campgrounds in April.
Now, Lake Meredith will begin easing restrictions and some closures that were put in place in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-10.
Starting Monday, May 18, campgrounds are back open to visitors.
Visitors at the campgrounds are reminded that social distancing guidelines are still in effect.
If there is a re-tightening of national state and local guidelines or a disregard of social distancing guidelines, camping may be closed again.
Services at campgrounds will remain limited, and visitors are asked to pack out their trash.
The following services and operations will remain suspended in order to comply with the Texas and local health guidelines:
- Fishing from piers and docks will remain closed at this time, but fishing from shorelines and boats continues to be open.
- Park headquarters in Fritch will remain closed to visitors.
- Alibates Visitor Center will remain closed to visitors.
- Alibates Quarry tour will remain closed to visitors.
