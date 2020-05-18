New positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Roosevelt County

By Madison Carson | May 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:12 PM

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed one new positive COVID-19 case in Roosevelt County.

As of May 18, 27 Roosevelt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

No other details about this patient were released.

There are 76 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 41
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 27
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 3,787 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 27
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 22
  • Deaf Smith County: 119
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 91
  • Hansford County: 16
  • Hartley County: 9
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 25
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 552
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 26
  • Potter County: 2,145
  • Randall County: 611
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 14

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 984 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 22
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 49
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 12
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 294
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 341
  • Randall County: 144
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 55 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 6
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 11
  • Potter County: 23
  • Randall County: 5

There are 776 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 752

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 322 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 322

