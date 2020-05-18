New COVID-19 recovery reported in Hansford County

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hansford County Hospital District is reporting one new COVID-19 recovery for the county.
As of May 18, 16 Hansford County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and a total of eight recoveries.
There are 3,787 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 22
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 91
- Hansford County: 16
- Hartley County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 552
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 26
- Potter County: 2,145
- Randall County: 611
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 984 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 49
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 294
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 341
- Randall County: 144
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 55 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 6
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 5
There are 75 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 41
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 26
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 776 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 752
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 322 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 322
