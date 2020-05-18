3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new recovery reported for Hutchinson County

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Madison Carson | May 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:54 PM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger has confirmed three new positive COVID-19 cases and one new recovery in Hutchinson County.

As of May 18, 28 Hutchinson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with a total of 13 recoveries.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 3,790 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 27
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 22
  • Deaf Smith County: 119
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 91
  • Hansford County: 16
  • Hartley County: 9
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 28
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 552
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 26
  • Potter County: 2,145
  • Randall County: 611
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 14

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 985 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 22
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 49
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 294
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 341
  • Randall County: 144
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 55 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 6
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 11
  • Potter County: 23
  • Randall County: 5

There are 776 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 752

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 322 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 322

There are 76 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 41
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 27
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Borger-Area COVID-19 Update 5/18/2020: 3 new cases in Hutchinson County. The total reported is now at 28, 15 active, 13...

Posted by City of Borger on Monday, May 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.