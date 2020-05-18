1 new COVID-19 case, 13 new recoveries reported for Gray County

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Madison Carson | May 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 2:49 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed one new positive COVID-19 case and 13 new recoveries in Gray County today.

As of May 18, 91 Gray County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 49 total recoveries and one death.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 3,790 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 27
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 22
  • Deaf Smith County: 122
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 91
  • Hansford County: 16
  • Hartley County: 9
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 25
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 552
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 26
  • Potter County: 2,145
  • Randall County: 611
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 14

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 978 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 22
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 49
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 7
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 12
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 294
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 341
  • Randall County: 144
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 54 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 5
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 11
  • Potter County: 23
  • Randall County: 5

There are 75 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 41
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 26
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 720 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 696

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 318 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 318

One (1) New COVID-19 Case, Thirteen (13) New Recoveries This morning the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by...

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Monday, May 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.