More stray animals loose, Amarillo shelters full during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Facility Manager for the A.S.P.C.A. Debra Hall says being closed to the public has significantly decreased their number of adoptions, and since they run on donations, their facility has seen some economic hardship.
“We are kind of hurting right now, because of the fact that we’re not getting our animals adopted out," Hall said. "We’re run by donations only, and when you’re that way, with people not coming in, people not donating a whole lot, because the work is not there. We’re managing, we’re pulling through, but it’s better when you have the public coming in.”
Because the shelter is full right now, they also haven’t been able to take in many animals, and residents are having trouble figuring out what to do with stray animals.
“There’s more animals out running loose, I can tell you that right now," Hall said. "We have people on a daily basis, I mean, from morning until we leave here, with people, with calls that they have found animals on the street. As a matter fact, I had a phone call a while ago saying they had found a crate of kittens left outside.”
Most shelters in Amarillo are closed, but Animal Management and Welfare is conducting pet adoption online, and they continue to pick up stray animals throughout the area.
Director Kathryn Wrubel says they’ve had 75 stray animals picked up or delivered throughout this pandemic.
“It’s been different," Wrubel said. "The way we’ve been doing it, that people do an online application, which is pretty easy for them, and that consolidates a lot of information, so we don’t have to do so long of a face to face time. Then we’ve been doing a 48 hour foster to adopt, so they get to go with the people, it’s kind of like a curbside pickup, if you will.”
Wrubel says the shelter is also planning to reopen tomorrow, and some of the protocols for their reopening have changed since the start of COVID-19.
“We are opening up tomorrow. We’re generally closed on Mondays, and we’ll be open to the public for adoption. People can come in, in person, and look at the animals," Wrubel said. "We’re going to limit the amount of people in the shelter at one time for social distancing, and we will be continuing to use the application.”
Hall says she isn’t sure when the S.P.C.A. will be ready to reopen to the public.
