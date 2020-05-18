Legal Aid of Northwest Texas providing virtual help for area residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of Northwest Texas is providing some virtual help to those in the area.
Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Legal Aid’s Amarillo-area office is hosting a free virtual legal clinic to help residents with a variety of legal issues.
Attorneys will be able to help with legal issues, such as eviction, unemployment benefits, foreclosure prevention, medicare or medicaid benefits, expunctions or non disclosures, bankruptcy, family law matters and driver license restoration.
To register, call (806) 373-6808 with the extension number 6503.
Anyone needing help is asked to register before 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon in order to reserve their spot.
Callers will need to leave a message with their name, phone number, the best time for an employee to call back and a brief description of their legal issue.
The individuals will speak with an attorney by phone or over the internet via Zoom.
Applicants must be financially eligible to obtain free help but all who need assistance are encouraged to apply.
