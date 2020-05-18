Happy State Bank receives regulatory approve to buy Centennial Bank in Lubbock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy State Bank received regulatory approval to purchase Centennial Bank branches in Lubbock.
Happy State Bank President and CEO Mikel Williamson and Centennial Bank CEO Gregg Appel made the announcement on Friday, May 15.
With the approval from the Texas Department of Banking and FDIC for Happy Bancshares, Inc., Happy State will be able to buy the branches and its holding company Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
“Good things are worth the wait,” Williamson said in the news release. “We’ve been working with Centennial BANK for some time to close this deal and we’re happy to finally put dates to the process and move forward."
The merger will close on July 1, meaning they will have 58 locations in 41 Texas communities and combined assets of about $5 billion.
Centennial Bank currently operates in 14 locations.
The banks will operate as separate entities until Happy State completes its core systems conversion in early November.
Centennial customers will continue to do business with their current branches until the conversion.
