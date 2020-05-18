City leaders release CDC recommendations for Tyson as more than 1,500 employees test positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and said more than 1,500 Tyson employees at the Amarillo plant have tested positive for COVID-19.
Over the weekend, city health officials went over the CDC recommendation report with the Tyson team, City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said.
Mayor Nelson said this week will be spent implementing strategies set by the report.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton provided a brief summary of the 13-page CDC document, adding that Tyson has already started implementing some of those recommendations.
“In summary, I think it was a good report that the CDC left with some good, constructive recommendations,” Dr. Milton said. “I think the Tyson plant has been working hard already to start these things and so we look forward to continue to work with them to improve these as time goes on.”
He said the CDC recognized that Tyson is working cooperatively during this situation.
Those recommendations consist of entry screening, wearing disposable masks, sick leave policies, deactivating badges for isolated or quarantined workers, social distancing, source control, hand hygiene and sanitation and training and communication.
Some of those recommendations mean Tyson will take action by doing things like increasing distance from tables in cafeterias, training online, staggering workers, having alternative locker rooms, installing plexi glass barriers, replacing disposable masks, installing no touch sinks and more.
While Tyson is already implementing some of these strategies, following the CDC report will help mitigate the spread of the virus by social distancing and decreasing the number of groups.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said they hope to have additional information on the number of asymptomatic Tyson employees who tested positive for coronavirus.
Stoughton said the case numbers will rise Monday afternoon in the report card because it will cover other cases from today and over the weekend.
Here are further details city officials provided during the Monday morning news conference:
- Capacity is good and numbers are slowly decreasing at Amarillo hospitals.
- Ventilator capacity at Amarillo hospitals is about 50 percent or less.
- Public safety calls are down compared to last year, which shows that people are being responsible as the city continues to reopen.
- City officials are coordinating with nursing homes in order to test residents and staff this week.
There are 3,765 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 22
- Deaf Smith County: 122
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 91
- Hansford County: 16
- Hartley County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 552
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 26
- Potter County: 2,129
- Randall County: 602
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 946 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 7
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 294
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 326
- Randall County: 142
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 53 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 75 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 41
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 26
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 720 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 696
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 318 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 318
