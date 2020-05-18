Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 18 shows 5th death in Randall County, 25 new cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s report of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Amarillo area shows 25 new cases.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
There are 2,145 cases in Potter County and 611 cases in Randall County, bringing the total to 2,756 confirmed cases in the area.
The report shows an additional death in Randall County.
There have been 485 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
There are 2,441 tests pending.
There are 3,790 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 22
- Deaf Smith County: 122
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 91
- Hansford County: 16
- Hartley County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 552
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 26
- Potter County: 2,145
- Randall County: 611
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 963 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 7
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 294
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 341
- Randall County: 144
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 54 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 5
There are 75 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 41
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 26
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 720 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 696
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 318 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 318
