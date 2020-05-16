Wreck on I-40 westbound causes traffic to come to a standstill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a preliminary report shows multiple truck tractor semi trailers were involved in a wreck on I-40 westbound, east of the New Mexico state line, near mile marker five.
According to the preliminary report, one vehicle caught on fire and one has been left injured and was air evacuated.
The severity of injuries are unknown.
No fatalities have been reported.
DPS says traffic is down to one lane but still caution motorists traveling from Amarillo to New Mexico to avoid the area if possible.
Crews are said to be out there for most of the night.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.