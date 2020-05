It’s been a nice day with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We may track a few thunderstorms across the Western zones tonight. Some storms could also be strong to severe mainly in NM. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s. Sunday looks about the same with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies with another round of thunderstorms possible by Sunday night.