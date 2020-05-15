Texas County remains COVID-19 hotspot confirming 65 new cases on May 15

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County remains a COVID-19 hotspot in Oklahoma as the county confirmed 65 new cases today.
There are now 606 confirmed cases in the county, with four deaths and 281 recoveries.
The new positive cases are for 54 Guymon residents, five Hooker residents, two Goodwell residents, two Tyrone residents, one Optima resident and one Hardesty resident.
Texas County remains third in the state for total confirmed cases.
There are 627 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 606
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 281 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 281
There are 2,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 24
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 117
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hansford County: 15
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 534
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 22
- Potter County: 1,462
- Randall County: 477
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 809 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 237
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 255
- Randall County: 136
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 50 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 34
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 14
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
