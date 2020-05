We have an active pattern for the next few days with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. There is a risk of severe storms today and tonight for most of the area with hail and winds being the primary threats. Tomorrow will be very nice but with a chance for a few afternoon and night time thunderstorms but very little threat of severe weather for the moment. Highs on Saturday will make the mid 80s with upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday.