Severe Weather Possible by Late Day for Some

Today looks like a rather complicated severe weather forecast for a few spots in our area. SLIGHT risk of severe weather across the SE Panhandle late this afternoon through this evening. However it all depends on a boundary, where the boundary sets up, will determine where storms form. There is a chance storms could fire much further East thus sparing our friends E/SE. Next severe weather risk is for tonight across the Northern zones. A cluster of thunderstorms will roll off the Rockies & move East through the night. Overall looks like a few separate zones of severe weather, main threats are damaging winds & large hail. But isolated tornadoes will be possible with supercells. Could be a potentially long day, we will keep you posted.