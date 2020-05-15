Pandemic decreases boarding business, pets to have difficulties adjusting once home alone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Among the many businesses impacted by the global pandemic, dog kennels have also seen a decrease in business.
Willow Creek Kennel, who also offers grooming and training, says that is what is keeping them open as the need for boarding now is low.
“We’re hoping business does come back, as far as that goes, but they’re still not lifting enough that everybody can get to traveling yet,” said Laura Teichmamn, owner of Willow Creek Kennels.
Central Bark is another dog facility experiencing a decline in business.
“We have had a few over nights just because of family emergencies, but other than that, no. We have not done any boarding for any extended time,” said La Don Paige, owner of Central Bark Amarillo.
Typically, Memorial Day weekend would be a busy one for kennels, but this year will be different.
“We have a few dogs, but not what we had hoped or expected,” said Paige.
As businesses slowly begin to reopen in Amarillo, K-9 trainers say there will be a lot of adjusting for dogs now being left alone for the first time in a while.
“There’s an adjustment period, especially with people that maybe got puppies when they were home and thought they had enough time to do all this, and now they’re heading back to work,” said Teichmamn.
Trainers say adjustments will look different for everyone.
“I think older dogs will adjust days into it. Puppies, you know, it’s going to take a few weeks. I wouldn’t expect an overnight miracle,” said Teichmamn.
Not only for the dogs, but Paige says it will be difficult on owners as well and could cause anxiety.
“It’s just like your children. Our fur babies are part of our family, and it’s very hard for that separation anxiety that your dog, as well as yourself, feels,” said Paige.
