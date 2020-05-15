Moore County now at 540 confirmed cases of COVID-19

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
The Moore County Hospital District’s report for today shows six new cases.
There have been 264 recoveries and nine deaths in Moore County.
The Moore County Hospital District says it is not had a COVID admission in its inpatient unit in many days, though there are cases of patients admitted in other area hospitals in later stages of care.
COVID-19 visits in area doctor’s clinics have trended down, and those who come to be seen are less sick than prior weeks, according to the hospital district.
The hospital district says it is starting to see recoveries outpace new infections, and tests coming back to the facility are coming back with more negative than positive results.
There are 2,936 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 24
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 117
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hansford County: 16
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 540
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 22
- Potter County: 1,462
- Randall County: 477
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 838 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 7
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 264
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 255
- Randall County: 136
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 51 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 34
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 14
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 627 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 606
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 281 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 281
