2 Las Cruces men indicted for Ashley Furniture theft

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Two Las Cruces men were indicted today for a string of thefts from Ashley Furniture Store in Portales.
A Roosevelt Grand Jury indicted 25-year-old Darius Vonschriltz on charges of larceny over $20,000, possession of stolen property over $20,000, tampering with evidence and seven counts of disposing of stolen property.
25-year-old Kekoa Vonschriltz was indicted on possession of stolen property over $20,000.
The charges stem from June of 2019 and March of 2020, when Darius Vonschriltz is alleged to have stolen furniture and home decor from Ashley Furniture where he was employed.
It was determined Darius Vonschriltz had stolen over $100,000 in property from the store.
Approximately $60,000 worth of Ashley furniture was located in the home and storage unit of Darius and Kekoa Vonschriltz.
Kekoa Vonschriltz, an ENMU police officer at the time, was indicted for possessing the stolen property in the couple’s home and storage unit.
Darius Vonschriltz will face 32 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Kekoa Vonschiltz faces nine years in prison if convicted. The defendants will be arraigned within the next two weeks.
