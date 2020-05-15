Expert says COVID-19 burden on Amarillo hospitals has diminished

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since you are not allowed to leave your home for a while if you test positive for COVID-19, the City has a way to make sure you have food on the table.
All you have to do is tell the City you are low on food when they call for their daily check in.
“We have lots of partners. We are thrilled to be working with Snack Pak 4 Kids, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, Oasis Baptist Church, Potter County have all stepped in to help fill the gap. Our team communicates those needs, and then, we work with those other entities to help us fill the gap so those families get what they need,” said Casie Stoughton, director of the Amarillo Public Health Department.
The number of patients in Amarillo hospitals who came from correctional facilities is down to seven, and only four are COVID-19 related. Amarillo Health Authority’s Dr. Scott Milton says he is seeing improvements in our hospitals.
“Our hospitals are fairing well. Our capacity is good, in fact, I think it’s safe to say that the burden of COVID on our hospitals has diminished over the last week,” said Dr. Milton.
So far, one patient has received the antiviral medication.
“The drug is administered either in a five day course of treatment or a ten day course of treatment. From my understanding, the benefit that you would see is not something that you would see immediately. It’s something that you would likely see over a few days time,” said Dr. Milton.
Per the Governor’s orders, testing has begun in our area nursing homes.
“They will be disinfecting after they test, but there is not necessarily just a disinfecting team. Each of the nursing homes are required to test, and then, there is a disinfectant component that comes after the testing,” said Stoughton.
Drive through testing is set to continue through next week.
