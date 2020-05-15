City of Pampa reports first confirmed COVID-19 death

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 15, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 3:31 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The first COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the first confirmed COVID-19 related death.

There have now been 51 deaths in the Texas Panhandle related to the coronavirus.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Friday, May 15, 2020

There are 2,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 24
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 117
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 87
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 25
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 534
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 22
  • Potter County: 1,462
  • Randall County: 477
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 13
  • Wheeler County: 14

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 809 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 22
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 12
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 237
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 255
  • Randall County: 136
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 51 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 5
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 9
  • Potter County: 23
  • Randall County: 4

There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 34
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 14
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 627 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 606

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 281 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 281

