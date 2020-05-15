City leaders: COVID-19 testing for nursing homes to be completed next week in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders said COVID-19 testing for nursing homes in the area should be completed next week.
“This is a vulnerable population,” said City of Amarillo Department of Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “When there are groups of people together, that increases the risk.”
Stoughton also explained that it’s important for everyone to wear masks to help keep each other safe, which in turn, will support staff at nursing homes.
“They have such a hard job in that they’re caring for our loved ones,” she said.
No new cases, recoveries or deaths were reported during the City of Amarillo’s Friday morning news conference.
As of this morning, there are 1,993 positive COVID-19 cases, 397 recoveries and 27 deaths in Amarillo. There are 1,462 in Potter County and 477 in Randall County.
Stoughton said the city is currently receiving test results from employees who work at the Tyson plant outside of Amarillo.
Stoughton said city staff is working hard to ready Tyson numbers they received last night to report to the public.
The city is also expecting to receive recommendations on meat packing plants today or Monday.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said hospitals are fairing well and the capacity is good at Amarillo hospitals.
“I think it’s safe to say that the burden of COVID-19 on our hospitals has diminished over the last week,” Dr. Milton said.
City of Amarillo received a shipment of remdesivir earlier this week and so far, one patient was given the drug.
The city is working on details to make sure the drug is available to all hospitals in Amarillo.
“It’s a precious commodity and we’re going to use it judicially,” Dr. Milton said.
Here are other details released during the news conference:
- There are four COVID-19 related patients in the hospital from correctional facilities.
- City Manager Jared Miller said public safety calls are close to average compared to last year, but it indicates people are going out more.
- Miller said on Monday, May 18, office building and gyms will be able to open and that they expect to hear further guidance from Gov. Abbott next week.
- More than 4,200 people helped with the drive thru pet food pantry.
- Convalescent plasma transfusions is ongoing, but the numbers haven’t changed much.
There are 2,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 24
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 117
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 87
- Hansford County: 15
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 534
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 22
- Potter County: 1,462
- Randall County: 477
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 809 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 237
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 255
- Randall County: 136
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 50 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 562 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 541
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 264 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 264
There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 34
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 14
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
