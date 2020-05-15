City of Hereford reports additional deaths related to COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 15, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated May 15 at 11:23 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Five people have now died in Deaf Smith County due to COVID-19.

The City of Hereford posted an update this morning, saying there are now five deaths in the county. One of the deaths was a person in the age range 70-79, and the other four were in the 80+ age range.

There are 117 confirmed cases with 22 recoveries.

There are 2,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 24
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 17
  • Deaf Smith County: 117
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 87
  • Hansford County: 15
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 25
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 534
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 22
  • Potter County: 1,462
  • Randall County: 477
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 13
  • Wheeler County: 14

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 809 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 22
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hansford County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 12
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 237
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 255
  • Randall County: 136
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 8
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 50 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 5
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 9
  • Potter County: 23
  • Randall County: 4

There are 562 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 541

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 264 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 264

There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 34
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 14
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

