City of Amarillo updating COVID-19 public access policies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is updating public access policies related to COVID-19 for specific departments.
Starting Monday, May 18, the Utility Billing Department will accept walk-in at Amarillo City Hall while still adhering to social distancing policies.
The Building Safety Department at the Simms Building will be open and will also follow social distancing policies.
All other City of Amarillo departments will provide in-person availability by appointment only. You are asked to call individual departments to schedule an appointment.
Curbside payment for utility billing and vital statistics customers will begin Monday at Amarillo City Hall as well.
Customers will be able to make card payments for services such as water bills and birth certificates.
You can enter the curbside service area from Buchanan Street for the dropbox area and from Johnson Street for card payments.
Amarillo Public Library locations will also be open with social distancing policies.
