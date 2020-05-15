Authorities offering $2,000 to help solve murder after man found dead last year in Southeast Park in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are increasing a reward to $2,000 to help solve a murder after a man was found dead in a car last year in Amarillo.
A caller had told dispatchers that a man was slumped over behind the wheel of an orange car.
This was on the man’s 30th birthday.
Information has been limited since the homicide, so Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public help solve this crime.
If you have any information on this murder or know anyone involved, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
