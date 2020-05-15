Amarillo swimming pools sales increase while public pools are closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Governor’s emergency declaration extends into the summer, public pools will still be closed, and the owner of Irish Springs Pools and Spas says this has caused a spike in their sales over the last few weeks.
“People are staying at home right now, basically, because of the virus, and they’re looking for things to do at home. That has increased our sales in swimming pools and hot tubs both," said Shaughn O’Grady, owner of Irish Springs Pools and Spas.
O’Grady says the biggest challenge for his business right now is keeping their inventory stocked, as their suppliers in California have slowed down production due to of COVID-19.
“We are having our challenges getting the product here. Jacuzzi and Sundance, which are my major suppliers out in California, are trying their best to get everything shipped which is a challenge with what California is doing right now to kind of keep everybody shut down," O’Grady said.
He also says it’s difficult on his staff to install the pools as quickly as they’re used to, as the demand also increases the work load on their already shorthanded staff.
“We’re always short staffed this time of year trying to take care of all our customers. We just have to work harder and try to get there as soon as we can," O’Grady said.
Not only are more residents purchasing above ground pools, but contractors are seeing an increase in their sales for building and installing in-ground pools.
“Since everybody gets to stay home now, just to be safe and everything for the hot summer, everybody is using a pool now," said Owner of E&F Construction Fernando Ramirez. "Some of the guys are using above ground pools, but mainly it’s an in-ground pool, because it lasts longer.”
Ramirez says, while their demand has risen this season, it’s difficult on their workload, as many residents want their pools completed in time to still enjoy the summer.
“They’re trying to get the pools going so they can have at least a month of swimming area, but if you go ahead and install that heater in, you can probably have like two or three months of swimming time this year, if you get it going now," Ramirez said.
O’Grady says he isn’t sure when the declaration will be lifted, but he says he predicts this increase will continue throughout the summer.
While Amarillo public pools are closed, the City of Canyon is considering opening its water park in June if Governor Abbott allows it.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.