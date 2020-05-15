Amarillo public libraries reopening next Monday with some changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo public libraries are reopening next Monday, but there’s going to be some changes.
Beginning May 18, the Downtown Library will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The branch libraries will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Amarillo, the book sale at the end of May is postponed until September.
However, Amarillo Public Library will start accepting book donations on Monday, but they ask to limit the number of boxes donated.
They said to donate no more than two boxes at a time and to bring them to the Downtown Library.
The boxes will be marked and remain unopened for three days.
