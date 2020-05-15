Amarillo National Bank donates $1 million to non-profits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank has announced they will be donating a total of $1 million to non-profits as financial support to help during the COVID-19 crisis.
The donations will go to cities where ANB has a presence, including Amarillo, Lubbock, Bryan, College Station, and Borger.
“Our local non-profits are working harder than ever to take care of our communities. Now is the time to support them in any way possible” says ANB President William Ware.
Some of the Amarillo non-profits that will be receiving this money include Heal the City, High Plains Food Bank, Eveline Rivers Sunshine Cottage, Another Chance House, Family Support Services, Wesley Community Center, Faith City Mission, Turn Center, Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Kids Inc. and dozens more.
“These organizations bind our community together and help those with the greatest needs,” said Ware. “They were essential to our community’s health before the pandemic and are even more important going forward. We are grateful for all the good they do for others.”
ANB has also donated 10,000 N99 masks to local hospitals.
