Amarillo hospital district employees to be served Joe Taco meals on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Encompass Health is partnering to provide 400 meals to hospital district workers today.
In observance of Hospital Week, Encompass and other sponsors want to show their support to those working the front lines during the health crisis.
Joe Taco is sending out a food truck to provide 400 lunches for Northwest Texas Healthcare System, BSA, Vibra Rehab and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System.
Other sponsors include Linda Utter, Jeannie Todaro, Aerocare, Valmed and Southpark Pharmacy on Hillside and Bell.
They will be serving up the meals at the main entrance to Northwest Texas Hospital starting at 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while meals last.
