Warm Thursday

Today looks warm with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies, a stray thunderstorm is possible mainly East. If a thunderstorm does form it could be strong to severe but alas it is a quite small chance. Tonight looks partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 50s.
We may also track a few thunderstorms each day across certain portions of our area, either way it looks very hit or miss. Friday looks quite SE, but we will likely see severe storms more towards Wichita Falls or further East. Storm chances for the NW look possible on both days over the weekend.