Texas tattoo parlors cannot open while cosmetic tattooing has not been explicitly ruled out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tattoo shops are among the few businesses still closed under Governor Abbott’s executive order, but some permanent makeup artists say they have received mixed signals on whether they can offer their services.
With limited clarity on if and how a permanent tattoo artist can work, many artists are frustrated and confused.
“The reason why I can micro-blade right now and offer my permanent makeup services is because Awaken Med Spa is overseen by the medical board. We operate under a medical licence not a tattoo licence,” said Lauren Speelman, professional permanent makeup artist.
NewsChannel 10 spoke with a permanent makeup artist at Eau de Vie et Esthetique Medical Spa in Canyon, who spoke with the City of Amarillo today to ask for clarity. She was told, even in a medical spa, artists are not allowed to do any kind of tattoos. On top of the unknown, many artists are upset to be put into a different category than cosmetics.
“It’s just mind blowing to me how they do put us in the category with bars and adult entertainment, only because those are areas that people would go where you would be surrounded by multiple people. I feel, as far as exposure goes, this is on a completely different scale,” said Amanda Taylor, cosmetic tattoo artist.
Before COVID-19, all artists had to be as clean as possible to avoid blood born pathogens. Now they have added new practices such as plexi glass, face masks and shields, as well as limiting the number of clients in the building at once.
“There shouldn’t be any risk on either side if you’re both wearing masks and screening your clients before they come in,” said Taylor.
“As we are going, we are going to learn more. We’re going to keep adding, keep adding, anything to keep the client safe,” said Nacio Garcia, owner of Bomb City Ink.
“We are now taking extra time in between clients to make sure that the entire room is sanitized, all the way down to doorknobs and handles,” said Speelman.
Many businesses are open to some capacity in Texas, and tattoo artists who remain closed want to be added to the list. They hope they can open on May 18 when the new executive order is expected.
“I’m scared to death to open up, you know, without permission and going against the executive order. But I am also scared to death to lose everything. I don’t want to cause trouble at all, but I don’t want to lose everything either,” said Garcia.
NewsChannel 10 was unable to find the answer to whether or not these artists can resume work at this time, but we will be asking the City of Amarillo during tomorrow’s Zoom news conference.
