Texas Department of State Health Services reporting new COVID-19 cases, recoveries in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting multiple new cases of COVID-19 and new recoveries in the Texas Panhandle.
The website shows 11 new cases in Ochiltree County and five new recoveries in the county. This makes a total of 40 confirmed cases with 18 recoveries in Ochiltree County.
There is one new case in Castro County, making 24 total cases in the county.
There is one new case and two new recoveries in Parmer County. There are a total of 22 cases in Parmer County with five recoveries.
There is one new recovery in Donley County, bringing the total to 23 recoveries.
There is one new recovery in Deaf Smith County. That makes a total of 22 recoveries in the county.
There is one new recovery in Hansford County, bringing the total number of recoveries to four.
The state is also reporting the first recovery in Lipscomb County.
There are now 237 recoveries in Moore County as well.
There are 2,894 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 24
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 17
- Deaf Smith County: 92
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 77
- Hansford County: 13
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 25
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 535
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 22
- Potter County: 1,462
- Randall County: 477
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 13
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 804 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 34
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 237
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 255
- Randall County: 136
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 8
- Wheeler County: 7
There have also been 48 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 9
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 4
There are 55 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 34
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 13
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 562 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 541
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 264 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 264
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.