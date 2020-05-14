Storms on Friday?

We can expect calm weather for the overnight hours but it may be a little stormy of Friday. We will have a dry line intersecting a cool front that could pose a risk for a few severe storms around the area. The greatest risk will be across the southeast panhandle out ahead of the dry line. Temps will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s. There may be a few other strong storms to the north and east along the cool front. The weekend looks nice with low to mid 80s and a chance for few showers overnight Saturday. Hot weather will return by the middle of next week.