Southbound traffic on Coulter Street near 34th down to one lane while crews repair water main

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southbound traffic on Coulter Street is down to one lane while crews work to repair a water main break near the intersection of 34th Avenue and Coulter Street.
According to a news release, the repair project is part of additional work on the water main infrastructure caused by a water main break at Imperial Street and 34th Avenue.
Drivers are asked to be cautious and drive carefully in the area.
Traffic on Coulter Street is expected to be back to normal on Tuesday, May 19.
