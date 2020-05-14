Police searching for suspect wanted for robbing person at gunpoint outside of an Amarillo convenience store

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a person at gunpoint outside of an Amarillo convenience store.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said early Wednesday morning about 5:37 a.m., a victim told police they were robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a drive thru line at the Toot’n Totum, located at 4500 S. Washington St.
The victim described the suspect as a white male with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and had a bandana covering his face.
Police said he pointed a small handgun at the victim before leaving the crime scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
If anyone has information on this incident or knows who the suspect is, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
